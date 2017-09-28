Entertainment Software Association’s Statement on the Unified Framework for Tax Reform

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which represents the US video game industry, issued the following statement in response to the release of the unified framework for tax reform.

“Igniting greater economic opportunity and innovation, today’s tax reform proposal promises to boost the US tech sector. For the 2,600 US-based video game companies competing in the $100 billion worldwide video game market, a competitive, pro-growth tax system that encourages IP development and investment in US jobs is imperative. We commend Majority Leader McConnell, Speaker Ryan, Chairman Hatch, Chairman Brady, Secretary Mnuchin, and Director Cohn for their diligence in crafting this proposal and look forward to working with all policymakers as the effort to enact tax reform moves forward.”

