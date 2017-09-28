Retirement and the Fear of Change Discussed in One Book

“I show the reader ways to find the ‘promise’ and the ‘opportunity’ that lies just beneath the surface as we advance in age . . . as we prepare ourselves emotionally for retirement,”

Growing old is inevitable, and the changes that come with it often trouble people. Motivational speaker, philosopher, and retirement counselor Michael Townshend addresses the emotional aspects of transitioning toward retirement in his book, Living Well Later in Life. It was displayed in LitFire Publishing’s booth during the AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, 2017.

While most books about retirement concentrate on financial matters—which are certainly important—Michael Townshend focuses on emotionally preparing retirees for the significant changes they are experiencing. “I show the reader ways to find the ‘promise’ and the ‘opportunity’ that lies just beneath the surface as we advance in age . . . as we prepare ourselves emotionally for retirement,” says Michael Townshend.

With simple methods and a positive mindset, Michael Townshend assuages fears and anxieties over retirement and advanced age in this essential guide. He provides fresh personal insight and information on retirement, his profession, and his book on his website, www.mybestdayistoday.com.





Living Well Later in Life

Emotional and Social Preparation for Retirement

Written by Michael Townshend

Paperback | $23.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Michael Townshend is a motivational speaker, social and consulting philosopher, and a life and retirement coach. He obtained his degree in philosophy from LaSalle University and studied human behavior at Johns Hopkins University. He has over thirty years of experience in corporate human resources and as a transition consultant for mergers. He is also an academic fellow at Johns Hopkins University.