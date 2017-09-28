Newly evolved Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 development car to participate in VLN round 7 test program

Nissan Motorsports International (NISMO) has announced that it will be participating in round 7 of the VLN, to be held at Nürburgring, Germany, as part of its test program for the newly evolved Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 that is currently under development.

The newly evolved Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 development car, built in accordance with FIA GT3 regulations, has undergone tests in Japan. This VLN participation is to act as an opportunity to further develop the car and collect real race data. Due to competing with a vehicle that is still currently under development, the entry will be into the “SP-X” class (for modified cars) and it will be driven by development driver Michael Krumm (Germany) and Tom Coronel (Netherlands), who competed in last year’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring in the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

“This time our goal for participation in the VLN is to advance the development program of the car one step further and collect data in actual race conditions,” said Yuzo Ishikawa, NISMO Corporate vice president in charge of development. “In addition to the valuable data that we can attain from racing at a circuit like Nürburgring – that takes such a heavy toll on a race car – we will also be able to use the feedback from Michael who is well acquainted with the GT-R and Tom, who has a wealth of experience at this circuit, and continue to improve and build up a GT-R that will remain the car of choice for discerning customers.”

