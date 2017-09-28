Wim Hof, “The Iceman,” Keynotes 2017 Global Wellness Summit

Exposing the body to extreme temperatures is a centuries-old wellness practice – in fact, during the Roman empire, invigorating cold-water plunges were credited for benefiting overall health, and, today, whole body cryotherapy, using extreme cold to treat what ails you, is gaining popularity for claims that it can improve sleep and naturally reduce pain and body inflammation.

Arguably, no one has embraced the power of extreme freezing as wholeheartedly as inspirational author and athlete Wim Hof. Among Hof’s achievements is a world record for the longest ice bath (nearly two hours) and climbing Mt. Everest barefoot and shirtless. Theatrics aside, Wim Hof, the Dutchman behind Netherlands-based Innerfire’s Wim Hof Method, a program that combines cold therapy and conscious breathing (meditation) as a means to improve overall physical and mental health, will be a keynote speaker on Day 2 of the Global Wellness Summit, an annual event that attracts international business and industry leaders focused on the growth and opportunities to be found in today’s $3.7 trillion global wellness economy, taking place at The Breakers Palm Beach from Oct. 9-11.

“Wim’s commitment to physical and mental well-being is undeniable – and infectious. And the notion that anyone can train his/herself to achieve his seemingly superhuman heights of mind-body control is a fascinating concept,” said Susie Ellis, Chairman and CEO of the Global Wellness Summit. “And the fact that he can point to scientific studies to support claims that his “mind over matter” techniques control the body’s inflammatory responses will make his keynote and subsequent workshop a highlight of the Summit.”

Several studies have been conducted to better understand the effects of Hof’s methods – including a small clinical trial in 2014* by Radboud University in the Netherlands where participants undertaking the Hof Method were injected with an inflammatory agent (bacterial endotoxin), and, when compared to a control group, experienced significantly lower levels of inflammation and were less affected by fever and nausea.

“I’m truly honored to have the opportunity to share my method with Summit delegates – many of whom will already be practicing meditation – to show them how natural methods and, yes, ‘mind over matter’ has been proven to enable whole body health,” said Wim Hof. “Though I may hold world records, what I do is not superhuman: anyone can achieve what I’m capable of, and I’m committed to working with the scientific community to create evidence-based studies proving that the power of cold immersion, breath work, and old-fashioned patience and dedication can lead to long-lasting wellness.”

Hof’s Day 2 keynote, entitled “The Ice Man Cometh: The Cause of Disease and Natural Solutions” will be followed on Day 3 with a unique workshop “Experience with Wim Hof: Going Deep.”

