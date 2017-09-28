Transcendence and Survival with Grace at the Forefront of New Novel

“Miss Brown’s story had me reading it straight through and enjoying the twists and turns of the main character as she begins to understand the extent of her ‘gift.’”

How will you fulfill a destiny that you were not made aware of? This is the overarching question that author Julie Brown poses through her characters in The Brownstone: Celtic Whispers.

Celtic Whispers is the third and final book in the Brownstone series, immediately following Troubled Waters. Lili Wentworth, the female protagonist of the story, is a young ballet dancer whose parents died in a mysterious plane crash. Determined to perform professionally, she persists so she can study at Juilliard. Lili must learn to master her tragic past to pursue the path she was meant to follow. Unbeknownst to her, she possesses a strange gift that she inherited from her father that would help her in fulfilling a destiny she knows nothing about. Just as Lili learns a great deal throughout the novel, the reader learns a great deal through her story, and in the end, both are left with a greater understanding of what it means to truly live, love, and experience freedom.

Holdridge, an Amazon customer, gave the book five stars and said, “Miss Brown’s story had me reading it straight through and enjoying the twists and turns of the main character as she begins to understand the extent of her ‘gift.’” Likewise, Kelly, another Amazon customer, said, “I cried tears of sadness and tears of joy throughout the book!”

About the Author

Julie Brown lost her brother at age seventeen. Twenty years later, her curiosity about life and death was ignited while rifling through a scrapbook of photos and newspaper clippings of her brother’s life. He clearly lived with passion, and she aspired to do the same. This insatiable curiosity about life and the hereafter provided the inspiration to write her three books, which heavily rely on the supernatural.