Ascending to the Top

Power isn’t determined by gender. Over the years, women have risen to the top of various fields. Rose Catalano is among those women. She shares her success story in her autobiography, This Head of Security Wears High Heels.

Rose’s accomplishments did not come easy in an industry traditionally dominated by men. She faced disrespectful and unwelcoming associates. At times, those same associates blatantly refused to acknowledge her presence. However, Rose did not let their biased views get in the way of her ambition. Instead, she used unconventional methods to deal with issues revolving around her colleagues, peers, associates, and employees. With her unwavering drive and hard work, Rose led her two companies, Gems Security Systems and Gemstar Security Service, to success.

Through her autobiography, Rose hopes to attract women to enter the business and entrepreneurship sector. She wants to encourage them by showing they can succeed in the field despite the odds stacked against them. Packed with lessons in establishing a business through unorthodox methods, young adults and small-business owners are sure to find the book helpful.

This Head of Security Wears High Heels was displayed in LitFire Publishing’s booth at the AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017. The event attracts over eighty thousand attendees annually. It was held last September 1 to 3, at 101 East Court Square in Downtown Decatur, Georgia.





This Head of Security Wears High Heels

Written by Rose Catalano

About the Author

Rose Catalano was initially interested in a career in investment. However, she set her sights in the security industry instead. She immersed herself in in-depth research on the field after being enamored by its technology. Rose was a recipient of the Women of Outstanding Leadership award from the International Women’s Leadership Association in 2015.