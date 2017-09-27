Clerksroom Direct to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017



New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Clerksroom Direct will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.



Jonathan Maskew, Business Development Director with Clerksroom Direct will speak on a panel discussing chatbots in U.K. & euro ecommerce.



ABOUT CLERKSROOM DIRECT



Incorporated on the 3rd December 2014, Clerksroom Direct is an award winning, innovative web based portal allowing members of the public to obtain legal advice and representation directly from Barristers in England & Wales. Regulatory changes first introduced in 2004 opened the way for Barristers to further qualify to deal directly with members of the public. Clerksroom Direct.com offers a clear, simple and transparent way to compare the Barrister marketplace and obtain fixed fee advice and representation. The total value of the marketplace in England & Wales alone is £3.6bn and Clerksroom Direct aims to disrupt the way legal services are purchased.

Clerksroom Direct have developed the Worlds 1st AI Chatbot Robot Junior Clerk – Billy Bot



ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an advanced business networking expo for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day expo.



