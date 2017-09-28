CEO of EstateChain to Speak at the ASROC Conference on Cryptocurrencies and Gaming in London on October 9, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that EstateChain will present at the ASROC Conference on October 9, 2017 in London.



Abhimanyu Dayal, Chief Executive Officer from EstateChain will speak on blockchain tech for gaming.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO0lIB3TZXM



The 2017 ASROC Conference held this October is a niche advanced event on the business of bitcoin, ICOs and cryptocurrencies for online gaming, sportsbooks, forex and affiliates.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.asroc.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT ESTATE CHAIN



EstateChain is a decentralised property crowdfunding platform company that also facilities in locating real estate investment, negotiates a below market purchase and offers property tokens via SPV (company) to investors for an exchange of either bitcoin or ethers, EstateCoin to fund and acquire the property. It also aims to pay its investor token rewards from the rental income via Bitcoin, ethers or EstateCoin. EstateChain also offers a unique opportunity for investors to vote on the disposal of their investment, hence giving them higher control over the asset compares to any other property crowdfunding platform in the market.



ABOUT ASROC



ASROC is a expo and and conference covering the bitcoin and cryptocurrency business. Each summit assembles founders and thought leaders to discuss niche markets within the industry.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.asroc.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@asroc.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.