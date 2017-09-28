Batch Partners with Trumark Urban to Introduce Showcase: A New Shoppable Home Staging Experience for Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — September 28, 2017 — Batch, a San Francisco-based contextual commerce company today announces its partnership with Trumark Urban, one of the most highly-touted developers in California, to unveil its debut of Showcase: a new shoppable home staging experience. In this new setting, Batch will mirror its recently launched shoppable showroom, located in Russian Hill, San Francisco, to employ its concept of contextual commerce at Knox, currently the only for-sale condominium building in the Dogpatch. Now, current and potential Knox homeowners will have the unique opportunity to not only view the marketed residence, but browse and buy items and entire rooms of furnishings and home decor directly from the curated Showcase.



Navigating the housing market can be an exhausting venture, especially for first-time buyers. While some of this stress is alleviated at purchase, new owners frequently face challenges in finding the perfect pieces to style their new space. Recognizing the time-consuming nature of tastefully outfitting a new home, Batch is offering a novel way for homebuyers to imagine themselves living amongst today’s best-designed products in their new space. With Showcase, Batch is fueling an immersive retail experience for future homeowners to discover, conceptualize and invest in their new residence.



“Buying a new home is an extremely personal process – and for a lot of people, a monumental moment in their lives where they’re not only purchasing property, but also investing in beautiful pieces to fill their home,” said Lindsay Meyer, Founder and CEO of Batch. “We are excited to work with Trumark Urban to implement contextual commerce in real residences that allow buyers to imagine the space as if it’s their own.”



With this partnership, both Batch and Trumark Urban are able to reach today’s style-savvy consumer in a new way. Showcase up-levels the retail experience by providing buyers with the opportunity to not only purchase a home, but also the convenience of purchasing the home fully outfitted by a design professional, ready to move-in to.



“We are thrilled to partner with Batch to show off our handcrafted, modern homes at Knox ”, said Tabatha Peterson, Marketing Director of Trumark Urban. “The ethos of Batch and the brands they work with perfectly complements the effortless elegance of our high-end homes. With this partnership, we’re able to offer potential purchasers the added value of buying a new home with a built-in suite of well-designed furnishings that align with their lifestyle.”



Showcase launches off the heels of Batch’s first shoppable showroom, which introduced the company’s immersive contextual commerce retail model, where product placement is arranged for a more intimate interaction. The showroom is home to seventeen online-only brands across home furnishings, art, electronics, beauty, food, beverages and curated lifestyle products including grab-and-go gift items.



To experience the Batch Showcase, stop by Knox at 1300 22nd Street #309 from 11AM to 5PM on Saturday, Sept. 30 or Sunday, Oct. 1 for the public debut. To learn more about the Batch Showroom, go to visitbatch.com, or stop by the flagship at 1648 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco.



ABOUT BATCH:

San Francisco-based Batch was founded in 2016 as a first-of-its-kind shoppable space featuring home furnishing and lifestyle brands. Batch created the concept of contextual commerce, the new practice of creating retail environments where products are placed in non-store spaces for more intimate interactions. Trained staff are always available to answer questions or assist with product purchasing. Find more information on Batch visit, visitbatch.com. You can also follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat or Twitter.



ABOUT BATCH SHOWCASE:

Batch pops up with furnishings and accessories in attractive homes listed for sale under $2 million. Taking a unique stylistic point-of-view in each location, Batch merchandises each Showcase to reflect local sensibilities and makes individual pieces, entire rooms, and the full collection available to browse and buy. The first Batch Showcase will be open to the public beginning on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Knox at 1300 22nd Street #309, San Francisco.



ABOUT TRUMARK URBAN:

Trumark Urban develops high-density mixed-use projects in global gateway markets with a focus on core urban neighborhoods close to jobs, transit, and local businesses. With offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, the firm has a portfolio of over 1 million square feet representing over $1 billion in value. One of the most highly-touted developers in California, Trumark Urban recently garnered attention in Forbes, San Francisco Business Times, and more. Explore Trumark Urban’s past and present portfolios here, and learn more at www.trumarkurban.com.