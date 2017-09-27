How a Cancer Survivor Lived to Make Great Strides in Lynch Syndrome Research

In this memoir, Bruzzone offers inspiration and courage to all those facing difficult challenges in life. This sociologically significant story of generations living within a family with hereditary cancer offers an important insight into the past and the present of families affected with hereditary conditions.

Lynch Syndrome International is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to promote awareness of Lynch syndrome and provide support for people afflicted with it. The founder shares her story of living with the hereditary condition in her newest revision of My Father’s Daughter: A Story of Survival, Life, and Lynch Syndrome Hereditary Cancers.

Coming from a family with a history of Lynch syndrome, Lindy Bruzzone, then only a child, knew that she, like everyone else in her family, may die from a myriad of cancers that strike at a certain age.

In My Father’s Daughter, Bruzzone tells the story of the generations of her family who came to America to live in freedom, of the later generations affected by hereditary cancers, and their gut-level will to survive. She looks to those earlier generations for courage and inspiration as she defies her own fate and challenges her mortality by working in some of the most volatile prisons in the nation, and as a parole agent supervising violent parolees on the streets of Oakland and Richmond, California. Later, as an investigator, Bruzzone uses the survival skills she learns through life when she can no longer evade fate and is diagnosed with her own late-stage cancer. With her medical team, she fights to survive. Embarking upon a genetic journey to detect and understand the nature of the hereditary cancers, she learns to protect her family and herself and to live with Lynch syndrome.

The book was exhibited at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, from September 1 to 3, 2017. The festival, which attracts more than eighty thousand visitors annually, was held at the downtown Decatur Square in Georgia.





My Father’s Daughter: A Story of Survival, Life, and Lynch Syndrome Hereditary Cancers

Written by Lindy Bruzzone

E-book | $2.99

Paperback | $19.99

Hardcover | $31.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lindy Bruzzone founded Lynch Syndrome International with her husband after she was diagnosed with late-stage colorectal cancer in 2007. She served as the chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization until 2014. Prior to that, she spent forty years working as a criminal investigator, a correctional peace officer, and a parole agent. Today, Bruzzone embraces life by spending her leisure time with her husband, rock climbing and exploring southwestern dirt roads. She enjoys traveling, reading, singing, playing the guitar, and spending time with her family and friends.