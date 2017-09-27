Actor Turned Novelist Authors a New Suspense Thriller Set in Hollywood

Actor and screenplay writer turned novelist Ron Higgins highlights the thrilling and glamorously dark side of Hollywood in Picture Them Dead.



The protagonist, Sam Ryan, is an actor and a private eye from New York City. When his uncle dies, Aunt Gladys asks Sam to attend the reading of the will in California. On the way there, he meets a gorgeous model named Marilyn Williams. She asks him to solve a case for her, but before she can tell Sam about the specifics of the case, she is found dead, and he becomes the number one suspect.



Sam begins a quest to clear his name. The plot thickens when he learns that there are other people guarding the secret of Marilyn Williams’s death, and that his life may be the price for uncovering the truth.



Theresa Rinko, an Amazon customer, said, “I highly recommend the book! It had a wonderful storyline and it was a book I could not put down. I’d love to read the next book by Mr. Higgins. I thought the characters were very engaging and it was quite a page-turner!”



Fans of gritty, suspenseful murder mysteries are bound to enjoy Picture Them Dead. Copies are available at selected online bookstores.





Picture Them Dead

Written by Ronald Higgins

Kindle | $6.11

Paperback | $8.75



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Ron Higgins was born in Johnson City, Tennesse. He is a graduate of Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia. He first ventured into acting, transitioned into screenplay writing, and now writes novels. He started writing in 1981. His first novel was entitled Maggie I Love You. He continues to write in his home in Tennessee.

