Hope for Autism, An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (10/06/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Jamie Juarez's new book, Hope for Autism: The 262 Billion Dollar Solution: Improving Medical, Academic, and Behavioral Solutions.

Hope for Autism is the life changing solution our world must have. We offer parents and professionals the best neuroscience derived medical, academic, and behavioral solutions.

A diagnosis of autism is the single most heart wrenching experience a family can go through. I can empathize with a colorful background as a marriage and family therapist, behavior analyst, teacher, and advocate desperately trying to help my own son Dominic, patients, and other students. I personally and professionally have spent two decades studying every medical, educational, and behavior solutions derived from neuroscience principles while I developed schools, clinics, and laws with the best of the best in the field. Many of us search for the solution to our feelings of desperation, helplessness, and outright frustration in a complicated system wrenched with many injustices. We want the best of the best for our children to heal them, improve their learning, and acquire friends.

“I picked up this Book, HOPE for AUTISM, and couldn’t put it down. I am Jamie’s Mom and Dominic’s Grandma and as I have watched and seen what Jamie, Dom and the rest of her family have and go thru for years, I had really no idea to this extent and depth of all that is written in this Book! Every fiber in my body was effected by what I read and was condensed into this Book. The reason for this Book deeply saddens my heart for all the kids in this world and Parents that have Been and will be Effected in time to come! But what brings me a ray of Hope is the Information Jamie has compiled in her book! I won’t pretend to Understand a smidgeon of the research and complication of what was written but I have seen Dominic write to me using the Key Board asking for what he needed/wanted. I have seen schools just ignoring Dom as if he were Retarded and have seen and talked to many many parents who have felt hopeless with their kids and now have the ability and tools to communicate with their kids because of all of Jamie’s research and what she has written about in her Book, Hope for Autism. May all Schools, Teachers, Parents and the World be Blessed to have access to this AMAZING And Enlightening Book! Thank you Jamie, for what you have experienced is Heartbreaking and yet you have turned this Experience around and helped 1000’s.” – Sage Nelson

About the Author:

Jamie Juarez Melillo, M.S. Doctor of Education Candidate, is a dedicated mother of four. Her purpose in life is not only expose the dangers and connections between vaccines and autism, but also help her young autistic son, Dominic, thrive through the “Your Child Can Type” program. Jamie was inspired to write her first book “Hope for Autism” in order to share her 18-year professional and personal journey against all odds to prove that her autism-diagnosed and vaccine-injured son was and is, in fact, able to learn with quality, ethically based services.

She has spent two decades studying every medical, educational, and behavior solutions derived from neuroscience principles while developing schools, clinics, and laws with the best of the best in the field. Jamie truly believes that there is hope for autism and will do everything she can to prove it.