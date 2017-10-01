Jamie Juarez’s, Hope for Autism - Free Download Tomorrow (10/02/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Jamie Juarez’s new book, Hope for Autism: The 262 Billion Dollar Solution: Improving Medical, Academic, and Behavioral Solutions. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on October 2nd.

Hope for Autism is the life changing solution our world must have. We offer parents and professionals the best neuroscience derived medical, academic, and behavioral solutions.

A diagnosis of autism is the single most heart wrenching experience a family can go through. I can empathize with a colorful background as a marriage and family therapist, behavior analyst, teacher, and advocate desperately trying to help my own son Dominic, patients, and other students. I personally and professionally have spent two decades studying every medical, educational, and behavior solutions derived from neuroscience principles while I developed schools, clinics, and laws with the best of the best in the field. Many of us search for the solution to our feelings of desperation, helplessness, and outright frustration in a complicated system wrenched with many injustices. We want the best of the best for our children to heal them, improve their learning, and acquire friends.

Hope for Autism by Jamie Juarez will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (10/02/2017 – 10/06/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073K2WCHZ. Hope for Autism has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Incredible! This is an absolute breathtaking book. A must read! Jamie and Dominic are amazing individuals and this touching story is one of a kind.” – Theo Dawson

“After working for ABA services for a few years, I have seen the needs of children with autism portrayed in this book. The story is absolutely inspiring and truly portrays the hardships family face with autistic children. It is definitely a must read for anyone to have a better picture of what this diagnosis is, and how it should not stop a child from communicating and succeeding in life.” – Jay Bernard

About the Author:

Jamie Juarez Melillo, M.S. Doctor of Education Candidate, is a dedicated mother of four. Her purpose in life is not only expose the dangers and connections between vaccines and autism, but also help her young autistic son, Dominic, thrive through the “Your Child Can Type” program. Jamie was inspired to write her first book “Hope for Autism” in order to share her 18-year professional and personal journey against all odds to prove that her autism-diagnosed and vaccine-injured son was and is, in fact, able to learn with quality, ethically based services.

She has spent two decades studying every medical, educational, and behavior solutions derived from neuroscience principles while developing schools, clinics, and laws with the best of the best in the field. Jamie truly believes that there is hope for autism and will do everything she can to prove it.