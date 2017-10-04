Author combines mystery and crime in one unforgettable adventure

The novel The Cave in the Forest is a story that tells about the experience and adventure of two thirteen year-old boys who entered a menacing forest despite dire warnings from the people in their town. They were searching for a cave and decided to take a risk by entering the dangerous forest. Once they found the cave, strange and disturbing things that are beyond their control started to occur. The boys are so afraid and terrified by the unexplainable events and horrifying discoveries they found which will lead them to clues that might help solve and old crime.

This is a well-written story by Sheila McIntyre which combines mystery and adventure at the same time. The novel will surely make the readers feel like they are part of it. More importantly, they will surely learn important lessons from the story.

The Cave in the Forest is highly recommended to those avid readers of mystery novels. The story is a well-written book and can be read by readers of all ages.

The novel The Cave in the Forest will soon be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Avid novel collectors should never miss this opportunity.



The Cave in the Forest

Written by: Sheila McIntyre

Published by: Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published Date: April 3, 2016

Paperback price: $9.95

About the author

Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. She is currently residing in Gillette, New Jersey and has three sons. Her simple lifestyle in their little village in Canada became one of her early inspirations for her stories’ atmosphere