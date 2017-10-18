Baptist Author Shares Book on Celebration of Life through a Good Funeral

Educator, pastor and author Michael W. Wesley Sr. shares the book “Everybody Deserves a Good Funeral” as an enlightening and perspective-changing reading material about dying, death, funerals and recovery. He deals with uneasy and often shunned topic that most of us have trouble dealing with: funerals.

Dr. Wesley’s observations and experiences regarding loss, grief, acceptance and recovery when it comes to death of loved ones, family members, and friends shows that there are different attitudes and behaviors displayed by people when it comes to funerals. There are different factors that can affect the solemnity and dignity of this ceremony. Funerals are every bit as important as the other celebrations of life such as birthdays and different anniversaries and celebrations. Even in death, there is still a need to give the best and most solemn funeral for a departed person. There are different roles the persons involved in a funeral can do to make it a meaningful and decent one.

“Everybody Deserves a Good Funeral” is a timely and well-thought out book for a younger generation that has lost touch of the importance of having a good funeral. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017 was a great event this wonderful book and other great reading materials hit the bookshelves.



About the Author

Dr. Michael W. Wesley Sr. is a native of Birmingham, Alabama where he was educated in the public school system. He graduated from Tennessee State University, Nashville,Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education. He received a Master’s Degree in Music Education; a Class A certification in School Principal ship and the Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

In addition, Dr. Wesley received a Bible Diploma and Bible Certification from Birmingham Baptist Bible College. Dr. Wesley earned the Doctor of Ministry Degree from Louisiana Baptist University and Theological Seminary in Shreveport, Louisiana May 2006.

Dr. Wesley is currently the pastor of the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in the West End community where he has given twenty-six years of service. He has a great love for people and for learning. He and his wife, Venita have two sons, Rev. Michael Wesley Jr. and James Edward, one grandson and one granddaughter.