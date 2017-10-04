Author Shares Book about Celebration of Life through a Good Funeral

Dr. Michael W. Wesley Sr. shares his book Everybody Deserves a Good Funeral to improve the perspective of readers about death and funerals. He gives a fearless and thoughtful account of his experience and observations when it comes to death, dying, funerals and recovery.

This book tackles the different behaviors and attitudes of people when it comes to funerals. Also, there are many things to consider when it comes to giving a good funeral and how to give more dignity to this process. These are also discussed and suggested as readers read along the book. Reflected in this book is the author’s hope that the things he gathered and discussed will be made meaningful by the readers and that what he discussed in the book can enlighten and help readers rediscover the celebration of life from in all its stages.



Everybody Deserves a Good Funeralis an eye-opening book on how we can celebrate life even in the event of death within our family and loved ones. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will be a great event to get this and other wonderful books and reading materials.



Everybody Deserves A Good Funeral

Written by Michael W. Wesley Sr.

Published by Xulon Press

Published date August 13, 2013

Paperback price: $15.49



About the author

Dr. Michael W. Wesley Sr. is a native of Birmingham, Alabama where he was educated in the public school system. He graduated from Tennessee State University, Nashville,Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education. He received a Master’s Degree in Music Education; a Class A certification in School Principal ship and the Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition, Dr. Wesley received a Bible Diploma and Bible Certification from Birmingham Baptist Bible College. Dr. Wesley is currently the pastor of the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in the West End community where he has given twenty-six years of service. He has a great love for people and for learning. He and his wife, Venita have two sons, Rev. Michael Wesley Jr. and James Edward, one grandson and one granddaughter.