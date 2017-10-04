Author Shares Book about His Uncle’s Harrowing Ordeal in WW2

Robert H Pitzel tells an extraordinary tale about survival in Journey to Freedom: A US Marine Survives WW2 in Japan. Although not a story about his own experience, Bob does his best to relay the story of his uncle, Sergeant Daniel J. Pitzel, as much as his uncle would have personally done.

Bob gives the readers a background of the lives of not just Daniel Pitzel, but also Gilbert Pitzel – Daniel’s younger brother. Both were enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1927. Gilbert served his four-year hitch and returned to Canada. Daniel chose to stay and reenlist in the Marine Corps. He joined the 4th Marines and ended up in Shanghai China. He enjoyed his stay in China and married a Russian woman named Vera. With war against Japan imminent after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Daniel was conscripted and was sent to Bataan in the Philippines. He endured the jungle warfare of Bataan and the defense of Corregidor where was taken as a prisoner of war by the Imperial Japanese Army. From then on follows the story of one man’s extraordinary struggles to keep himself alive and survive the inhospitable environments and inhumane treatment of his captors.

Journey to Freedom: A US Marine Survives WW2 in Japan will be an engaging book to read for young and old readers alike. Don’t miss out on the chance to get a hold of this remarkable book at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017.



Journey to Freedom: A US Marine Survives WW2 in Japan

Written by Robert H Pitzel

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date July 25, 2016

Paperback price: $13.95



About the author

Robert “Bob” H. Pitzel is a retired English and History teacher living in Southern California. He is the nephew of Daniel J. Pitzel, his book’s hero. Bob researched the information needed to form the backdrop for Daniel’s personal story. After Daniel’s death a nephew very close to Daniel discovered a trove of documents and papers in a Marine footlocker. It provided facts for Bob to tie to Daniel’s family and military biographies, and thus the creation of an extraordinary story.