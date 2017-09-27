Kiehls Partners With Matthew Mcconaughey To Benefit Autism Speaks

Kiehl’s, the 166 year old skincare company, announced that they will partner with Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey to benefit Autism Speaks, a global leader in autism advocacy. In collaboration with Matthew McConaughey, Kiehl’s created a video to raise awareness and spread the message “children with autism need your attention right now.” Kiehl’s invites patrons to share this special video, and will donate $1 per share, up to $200,000, to Autism Speaks.The partnership also includes the release of a Kiehl’s x Matthew McConaughey Limited Edition Ultra Facial Cream, one of the company’s most beloved products, as a memento of the campaign. The design, created by McConaughey himself, has vibrant features, uplifting colors and geometric shapes, including interlocking puzzle pieces - a nod to the iconic Autism Speaks blue puzzle-piece logo.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) refers to a range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. Research shows that there is not one autism but many subtypes, affecting an estimated 1% of the world’s population. In uniting these three forces – Kiehl’s, Autism Speaks and Matthew McConaughey – the campaign will raise awareness to increase understanding and acceptance of children and adults with autism, and raise funds for vital research and resources.

“Autism affects an estimated 70 million people worldwide, and many of the students enrolled in my just keep livin after school programs are on the autism spectrum. I’ve witnessed firsthand the effects of autism, not only on the child, but on their families as well,” said McConaughey. “I’m humbled to collaborate with Kiehl’s and Autism Speaks to help provide early diagnosis and services for these incredible children and families, making a lifetime of difference.”

“For over 160 years, Kiehl’s has been committed to supporting the communities in which we serve our customers. We also have a legacy of bringing exposure to underrepresented causes.” said Cheryl Vitali, Kiehl’s Worldwide General Manager. “With this partnership, we will continue this legacy, using our global Kiehl’s network to help children and families affected by autism. In partnership with Autism Speaks, we hope to raise awareness for this condition.”

“We’re grateful to Kiehl’s and Matthew McConaughey for supporting the autism community, which is so large and so diverse,” said Angela Geiger, president and CEO of Autism Speaks. “Partnerships like this help us deliver on our mission to promote solutions for the needs of people with autism and their families, across the spectrum and throughout the life span.”

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. We empower people with autism and their families with resources, online tools and information covering the life span. Go to AutismSpeaks.orgto learn more, donate or join a fundraising walk.