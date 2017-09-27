Lufthansa Group Airlines strengthens its long-haul services in Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia

As of 8 November 2017 Lufthansa will fly nonstop from Berlin to New York five times a week. Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:35 p.m., an Airbus A330-300 will take off in a westerly direction and arrive in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 9:35 p.m. The return flight leaves New York late at night and lands at Tegel Airport at 12:15 p.m. the next day. This is the first time since 2001 that Lufthansa has been stationing a long-haul aircraft in the capital city.

The resumption of the Düsseldorf – Miami connection from next winter comes in response to many requests from passengers in North Rhine-Westphalia. From 8 November 2017 there will be a three-weekly connection every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The two cities are nine flight hours apart. The flight leaves at 12:05 p.m. and reaches the city in Florida at 5:50 p.m. The return flight takes off at 7:30 p.m. on Airbus A330-300 heading for Düsseldorf, and it lands in the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia at 9:30 a.m. the next morning.

Passengers can book flights in Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class on www.lh.com, at the Lufthansa travel agency partners and at Lufthansa sales counters at the airports.

Eurowings is also expanding its long-haul air travel product in the coming winter schedules, adding further services from both Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports. In addition to the six Airbus A330s that are already stationed at Cologne/Bonn, Eurowings will be putting a seventh aircraft into long-haul service from 8 November, which will initially operate flights from Düsseldorf to Caribbean destinations.

Eurowings plans to further accelerate the growth of its long-haul operations in the 2018 summer timetable period, increasing its capacity to a ten-aircraft fleet. The expansion will give the budget airline a particularly strong presence in the North Rhine-Westphalia region, from which it will serve destinations worldwide with at least seven long-haul aircraft. The destinations served will include popular points in the USA, but also the Caribbean and the Far East. Lufthansa’s new Berlin-New York and Düsseldorf-Miami routes will also be transferred to Eurowings in summer 2018, adding Berlin’s Tegel Airport to Eurowings’s long-haul operations.

“We will only be able to achieve a stronger commitment to Düsseldorf, though, if the airport can provide conducive economic parameters and, above all, sustainably better operating parameters,” stresses Lufthansa Executive Board Member and Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks. As the biggest airline in North Rhine-Westphalia, Eurowings already plays a central role at Düsseldorf Airport, not least through the feeder flights it provides for the long-haul services of Star Alliance partners Singapore Airlines, Air China and All Nippon Airways.

Eurowings will also extend its budget long-haul product to Munich next year. Three Airbus A330s will be stationed at Munich Airport to operate these services from the end of March onwards.