Gay Catholic Shares His Spiritual Journey in Critically Acclaimed Memoir

Joseph Gentilini could not openly express his homosexuality while growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s when it was still considered a mental disorder. When society became more accepting of LGBT persons, he wasted no time in expressing his true self, which brought him into a contentious relationship with his parents – and his Catholic faith. Gentilini opens up about his spiritual journey in his memoir “Hounded By God: A Gay Man’s Journey to Self-Acceptance, Love, and Relationship” (Dog Ear Publishing, 2013).



Gentilini turned to journaling to express his inner thoughts and feelings, which helped him to deepen his relationship with God. The book highlights his coming out experiences, his relationship with his parents, his commitment to his spouse, and most importantly, his spirituality. “Hounded By God” refers to Gentilini being hounded by God for resisting God’s loving presence in his life.



Growing up Catholic, the author tries to reconcile his sexuality with his Catholic faith, as in one entry, he wrote: “My Catholicism runs deep and is a part of me” (May 25, 1996). The church officials’ condemnation of homosexuality and LGBT persons increased his resolve to leave the Church (February 7, 1978); his anger brought him to the point of hatred towards God and religion (February 24, 1978). He left the Church but returned after a year and a half, when he was driven to pray again at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky, where he had worshipped before.



Gentilini has embraced his gay vocation: to be a gay Catholic man in a relationship with his spouse and with God within the institutional Church. He now believes that living his truth and cooperating with God will bring about a change in the Church. Gentilini tirelessly advocates for LGBT inclusion in the Church, even writing to the church hierarchy to reconsider their views towards LGBT persons. There is no leaving the Church anymore for Gentilini, who wrote on November 26, 1996: “I do not mock the Church; I love it, and yet I call it to go further.”



LGBT Catholics should find inspiration in Gentilini’s spiritual journey, which he shares for their benefit. He wrote on June 13, 1976: “Writing becomes a vehicle for me to touch others, myself, and God. It is a sacred thing to do.”



Get a copy of Gentilini’s inspirational memoir at Amazon and Dog Ear Publishing.





Hounded By God: A Gay Man’s Journey to Self-Acceptance, Love, and Relationship

Written by Joseph Gentilini

Published by: Dog Ear Publishing, LLC

Published date: May 1, 2013

Paperback price: $13.99





About the Author

Joseph Gentilini was born in 1948 Columbus, Ohio, and attended the same Catholic elementary school as his future spouse, Leo Radel. Gentilini earned an undergraduate degree in social welfare in 1970 from the Ohio Dominican College (now University). Gentilini then worked for the state as a vocational rehabilitation counselor, helping people with severe disabilities become more independent. He went on to earn his master’s degree in counseling and guidance from The Ohio State University and a doctorate in the same field from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Gentilini is a licensed professional clinical counselor and a certified rehabilitation counselor. He retired in 2003 from the state. Gentilini and Radel are active members of DignityUSA.

