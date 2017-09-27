New UPS 273,000 Square Foot Package Delivery Facility Opens In Lockport, IL

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the opening of a new package distribution facility in Lockport, IL, one of Chicago’s growing suburbs. The company’s $40 million dollar investment in the new building brings more than 273,000 square feet of new capacity to UPS operations serving customers in the area. In March, UPS also completed a significant upgrade to the Addison, IL location. Together, these UPS infrastructure projects add almost 700 new jobs to support expanding customer needs in greater Chicago.

“The Chicago metro area is one of the country’s largest and most diversified economies. With its tremendous access to transportation as a hub for air, rail, interstate trucking and even commercial cargo shipping, Chicagoland is a strategic location for UPS,” said Rich Moore, president of UPS’s Illinois District. “The new building in Lockport and the Addison operations modernization are part of an ongoing plan to grow the UPS smart logistics network across the country and globally.”

Advanced package scanning and sortation equipment installed in both facilities allow dynamic changes to be made to the flow of packages being processed, increasing flexibility for routing through the UPS network. Customers will benefit from speed and accuracy in scaling to meet daily volume fluctuations or shifting in response to weather contingencies. The new operations technology also helps power the rollout of the UPS® Saturday ground delivery and pickup service that began in late April. With increasing retail fulfillment demands and residential delivery growth in the area, metropolitan Chicago has been an early market for the new service.

Today, almost 21,000 employees in Illinois provide package delivery, ground freight, air gateway operations, healthcare logistics, freight forwarding and contract logistics services. Chicago is home to the 2 million square foot CACH (Chicago Area Consolidation Hub), the second largest package processing facility in the global UPS operations network, as well as the headquarters for Coyote Logistics, a UPS company.

Since early 2016 through August 2017, UPS has announced plans to construct eight new U.S. facilities that will create more than 5.9 million square feet of additional facility space for increasing package processing capacity. In addition to the new facilities, UPS has begun expanding and upgrading five U.S. locations during the same period, installing advanced package scanning and sortation technology that increases processing speed, accuracy and efficiency, as well as enables package routing flexibility to meet growing customer shipping demands. These 14 new and expanded U.S. facilities will create more than 7,250 new, good-paying full- and part-time positions when fully operational.

UPS is recruiting for a variety of part-time package handler positions in the greater Chicago area, as well as for seasonal help during the busy holiday season. Interested jobseekers can begin the application process at upsjobs.com, which has a fully mobile version of the job application site. Many opportunities are available with eligibility for benefits, including tuition assistance.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com® or pressroom.ups.com