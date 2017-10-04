Writer of Children’s Stories Provides Readers a Glimpse of Her First Thriller Novel Ever

The story started during the drive of engaged couple, Cari and Michael, down the mountain. When an accident occurred, which killed Michael, Cari was left wondering who might hate them enough to have them killed. Guided by the ghostly voice of her fiancé, Cari ventured on her quest for survival and justice.

Over the Edge, written by Mae Kidman Aldous, gives the readers a thrill of a lifetime. The story revolves around death, unanswered questions and call for justice. The book is perfectly versed and quite entertaining. The characters are all vividly portrayed and fit well in the plot. The story gives the readers a sense of thrill every time a page is turned. The storyline and plot worked harmoniously with the characters in this exciting new thriller novel.

The novel, Over the Edge, is a great novel and a wonderful addition to one’s thriller collection. This novel will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017.

Over the Edge

Written by: Mae Kidman Aldous

Published by: LifeRich Publishing

Published date: November 11, 2013

Paperback price: $18.99



About the author

Mae Kidman Aldous, author of several published children’s stories, wrote her very first novel, Over the Edge. She was born and raised in the mountains of northern Utah. She graduated at Ben Lomond High School. She worked at Weber County Health Department. She and her husband moved for a time to Central Virginia and then to North Carolina, where she currently resides in Concord. They have four children, twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Aside from writing, she also enjoys gardening, crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren.