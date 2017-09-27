Coca Cola HBC AG today announces that Charlotte J. Boyle, Non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of Capital & Counties Properties PLC with effect from 1 October 2017.

This disclosure is made pursuant to paragraph 9.6.14(2)R of the Listing Rules.

