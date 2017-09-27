Schneider Electric Unveils EcoStruxure™ Building to Unlock New Levels of Building Value

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the introduction of EcoStruxure™ Building, an open, collaborative Internet of Things (IoT) platform for smart buildings that delivers significantly enhanced value across the building ecosystem. By utilizing the latest in digital technology and solutions, EcoStruxure Building is specifically designed to meet the requirements of building owners, real estate developers, system integrators, facility managers and building occupants.

EcoStruxure Building is the latest addition to Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure, its IoT-enabled, plug-and-play, open architecture, which delivers end-to-end solutions in six domains of expertise – Power, IT, Building, Machine, Plant and Grid – for four end markets, Building, Data Center, Industry and Infrastructure. EcoStruxure is driving digital transformation for Schneider Electric clients globally, enabling them to be competitive in today’s digital economy. With an open architecture, developers, partners and customers can securely interact with and share data via SDK and API.

By 2020, nearly 30 percent of devices within buildings will be connected to the internet, providing significant opportunities for efficiency gains. An innovative, agile solution that combines proven building management software with hardware, EcoStruxure Building enables users to gain valuable insights from building data to make building environments smarter, more secure and comfortable and up to 30 percent more efficient. By connecting everything from sensors to services, this comprehensive solution integrates key building systems such as energy, HVAC, lighting, fire safety, security and workplace management to make the most of new opportunities presented by the IoT.

“Today our customers have a significant opportunity to improve their buildings’ lifetime efficiency, occupant comfort and productivity thanks to EcoStruxure Building,” said Philippe Delorme, Executive Committee member and EVP, Building & IT Business, Schneider Electric. “The proliferation of connected, intelligent systems and devices generates mountains of data which our customers and partners can now leverage, making buildings as easy as ABC.”

EcoStruxure Building is designed to meet the unique needs of today’s businesses with options to deploy on the cloud and/or on premise and the ability to readily scale from medium to large, multi-site building enterprises. Additionally, EcoStruxure Building is backed by advanced cybersecurity and supports industry standard and IP-based open protocols to facilitate the secure exchange of data and analytics between critical buildings systems from both Schneider Electric and third-party providers.

As the world’s population continues to grow at an accelerated rate, global building stock will increase by 13 percent by 2024. This next generation of buildings will continue to be more electric and need to operate smarter and more efficiently to handle increased demand from an ever-expanding occupant base. EcoStruxure Building improves overall cost of ownership with easy access to analytics and reporting through a comprehensive smart building portfolio of offers that includes:

• EcoStruxure Building Operation: building management software that integrates system and application data to make building operations easier to monitor, manage and optimize

• EcoStruxure Building Operation – Energy Expert: building management energy module that tracks power consumption, allocates billing costs and conserves energy

• EcoStruxure Security Expert: security solution that drives efficiencies by creating secure business environments that unify access control and intrusion detection

• EcoStruxure Fire Expert: fire solution that saves time by providing immediate access to fire system data in the cloud

• EcoStruxure Building Advisor: continuously monitors building performance, proactively diagnoses issues and provides actionable intelligence that helps improve occupant comfort while lowering energy and maintenance costs up to 30 percent

• EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor: optimizes facility usage by better understanding space utilization and making data-driven decisions that maximize real estate value and improve the employee experience

• EcoStruxure Apps Studio: application development platform for the creation of sleek, secure mobile applications that ensure comfort by providing occupants with easy access and control of room temperature, lighting, blind controls and other user-related conveniences

“Today’s organizations need real-time access to actionable information so they can make smarter decisions about how their buildings are run to create more productive, agile, collaborative working environments,” stated Delorme. “EcoStruxure Building provides customers with easy access to a comprehensive smart building portfolio of offers that drive measurable, impactful results required to succeed in today’s fast-paced, always-on world.”

Boston Scientific, a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices, uses EcoStruxure Building Advisor to quickly pinpoint and troubleshoot operational issues and effectively implement energy efficiency and sustainability measures. Facilities staff leverage critical data from more than 1,000 pieces of equipment to identify and prioritize energy cost saving actions and maintenance. By taking a more informed decision-making approach, Boston Scientific has reduced avoidable costs related to faults by 40 percent, including a 51 percent reduction in energy-related faults as well as a 49 percent reduction in faults causing improper zone conditions.

Additional customers that have benefitted from the power of EcoStruxure Building include The Edge – the world’s most sustainable office building – as well as London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital.