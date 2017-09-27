Tata Steel all set to organise its first-ever Noamundi Run-a-thon on October 8, 2017

The theme chosen for the run is “Run for Biodiversity”. Restoring biodiversity in and around the Noamundi mining area is a significant step towards sustainable mining. Speaking about the initiative, Mr Pankaj Satija, General Manager (Ore Mines & Quarries) Tata Steel said: “Sports is a way of life at Tata Steel. We have been organising several initiatives as part of our commitment to conserve, enhance and restore biodiversity in our areas of operation. Thro’ this event we will not only reiterate our commitment to biodiversity but also promote health and fitness.”

There will be different events for various categories of runners. Apart from the 10 KM run for elite runners (open to all), there will be a 7 KM run for Men and Women, a 5 KM run for Boys and Girls from Schools and Colleges and a 2 KM run for Persons with Disability. The reporting time for all races is 6 am. This event is open to all.

Registrations are open for all categories of the race and will close on September 30, 2017. Online registrations can be done at http://www.tatasteelnoa-run.com . There are Registration Kiosks in schools and colleges and villages for manual registration. Registration can also be done offline at Noamundi Sports Complex from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm everyday.

