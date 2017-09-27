Hein Schumacher succeeds Roelof Joosten as CEO of FrieslandCampina

Hein Schumacher became a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of FrieslandCampina on 1 January 2015. Previous to this, he worked, among others, at Heinz in both financial and general management positions in the Netherlands, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and China.

Roelof Joosten has been Chief Executive Officer of FrieslandCampina since 1 June 2015. In 2012, he became a member of the Executive Board and as Chief Operating Officer he was responsible for the business group FrieslandCampina Ingredients. Roelof Joosten has been employed by FrieslandCampina since the year 2004.

Frans Keurentjes, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.: ‘As CEO, Roelof initiated important changes with the update of the route2020 strategy and the recently announced simplification of the organisation. Additionally, the sales of our infant nutrition in China strongly developed under the leadership of Roelof. As Chief Operating Officer of FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Roelof envisaged unprecedented possibilities for the valorisation of whey, which today is an important ingredient of, among others, infant nutrition. We are really grateful to him for his many years of commitment, involvement and results orientation. FrieslandCampina enters a new phase in which we will give priority to quick and adequate response to market developments. With Hein Schumacher we have a skilled leader within FrieslandCampina. His experience and vision will further strengthen our company both operationally and commercially and so generate more value for the member dairy farmers in a sustainable way.’

Hein Schumacher: ‘FrieslandCampina is one of the leading dairy companies in the world. This position was established thanks to the commitment of our employees and member dairy farmers. It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead this wonderful company and to guide the organisation to the next phase. Quickly and adequately respond to questions and demands of consumers and clients wherever in the world is priority. With relevant and nutritional products produced in a transparent and sustainable way throughout the chain: from grass to glass. FrieslandCampina can do this like no other.’

Roelof Joosten: ‘FrieslandCampina has entered a change process in which we further strengthen the decisiveness of the company. We can accomplish this by simplifying the organisation and by granting the four to be set up global business groups more independence. We will also put more emphasis on the value that our specialised nutrition and our consumer brands can offer. The Executive Board will be reduced from six to two persons. In this process we have also had the courage to take a critical look at our own roles and responsibilities. Consequently, I have decided to pass on the baton to Hein at the end of this year. Hein’s drive and clout are qualities that perfectly fit in with this new phase for our company. It was not an easy decision for me personally, for I have always worked with a lot of passion with FrieslandCampina.’

The Central Works Council of FrieslandCampina will be asked for advice on the appointment. Announcements about the succession of Hein Schumacher will be made in due time.