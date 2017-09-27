Barnes & Noble Announces the Biggest Books for Fall 2017

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today announced the list of must-have books for the fall and fast-approaching holiday season. This year’s list features the biggest recently released and upcoming books by customer-favorite authors including David Baldacci, Dan Brown, Lee Child, John Grisham, Bill O’Reilly, James Patterson, Rick Riordan and more. Customers are invited to their local Barnes & Noble store, or they can visit BN.com, to purchase and pre-order the latest print and digital titles from their favorite authors.

“We’re really excited about this year’s fall book lineup at Barnes & Noble. Some of the biggest authors in the industry are coming with highly anticipated new works,” said Demos Parneros, CEO of Barnes & Noble, Inc. “Our booksellers are standing by to help customers find their next great read or the perfect gift for anyone in the family.”

Following are monthly lists of top adult, kids and teen picks from Barnes & Noble’s booksellers for the fall and holiday season:

This Season’s Biggest Books

On Sale Now

What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton

by Hillary Rodham Clinton A Column of Fire (Kingsbridge Series #3) by Ken Follett

by Ken Follett The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye (Millennium Series #5 ) by David Lagercrantz

) by David Lagercrantz Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

Coming Soon

Origin by Dan Brown (Release date: October 3)

by Dan Brown (Release date: October 3) The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur (Release date: October 3)

by Rupi Kaur (Release date: October 3) The Ship of the Dead (Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard Series #3) by Rick Riordan (Release date: October 3)

by Rick Riordan (Release date: October 3) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: The Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter Series #3) by J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay (illustrator) (Release date: October 3)

by J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay (illustrator) (Release date: October 3) Grant by Ron Chernow (Release date: October 10)

by Ron Chernow (Release date: October 10) Turtles All the Way Down by John Green (Release date: October 10)

by John Green (Release date: October 10) Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson (Release date: October 17)

by Walter Isaacson (Release date: October 17) Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery by Scott Kelly (Release date: October 17)

by Scott Kelly (Release date: October 17) Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic by the British Library (Release date: October 20)

by the British Library (Release date: October 20) The Rooster Bar by John Grisham (Release date: October 24)

by John Grisham (Release date: October 24) Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger (Release date: October 24)

by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger (Release date: October 24) The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!: Simple, Scrumptious Recipes for Crazy Busy Lives (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) by Ree Drummond (Release date: October 24)

by Ree Drummond (Release date: October 24) Two Kinds of Truth (Harry Bosch Series #20) (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) by Michael Connelly (Release date: October 31)

by Michael Connelly (Release date: October 31) You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody) by Alec Baldwin, Kurt Andersen (Release date: November 7)

by Alec Baldwin, Kurt Andersen (Release date: November 7) The Midnight Line (Jack Reacher Series #22) by Lee Child (Release date: November 7)

by Lee Child (Release date: November 7) The Getaway (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #12) (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) by Jeff Kinney (Release date: November 7)

by Jeff Kinney (Release date: November 7) End Game (Will Robie Series #5) (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) by David Baldacci (Release date: November 14)

by David Baldacci (Release date: November 14) The People vs. Alex Cross (Alex Cross Series #25) (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) by James Patterson (Release date: November 20)

by James Patterson (Release date: November 20) Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World by Timothy Ferriss (Release date: November 21)

