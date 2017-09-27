Xerox Demonstrates Future of Protecting IoT from Cyber Threats at McAfee MPOWER Summit

Xerox will highlight its comprehensive approach to networked printing solutions security at the 10th annual McAfee MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit in Las Vegas, Oct. 17-19.

During MPOWER, Alissa Johnson, Xerox chief information security officer, and Christiaan Beek, McAfee lead scientist and principal engineer, will participate in a speaking session, “Securing IoT is Not a Mission Impossible.” They will discuss how those responsible for cybersecurity must consider threats to the IoT landscape as mission-critical components to their security strategy.

They will also detail the Xerox-McAfee approach to IoT security, and McAfee’s whitelisting technology, which constantly monitors and automatically protects against malware attacks. The technology is embedded in all Xerox ConnectKey® AltaLink® products.

“The modern printer is a far different creature from the monoliths of the past or even the devices of last year. Smart printers have become high-value targets for attackers looking for network-connected devices to compromise,” said Eric Vanderburg, a security industry expert, consultant and author of Security Thinking Cap. “Xerox has always taken data and device protection seriously and is ensuring its printer security is comparable with that of other enterprise computing systems.”

Xerox security solutions span four key aspects in a multilayered approach: intrusion prevention, device detection, document and data detection, and external partnerships like McAfee.

“IoT is changing cybersecurity, as the enterprise must now consider the security of on-premise devices in addition to a new edge of their network – the home,” said Christiaan Beek. “Printers and smart multifunction devices have the potential to introduce threats to the network and security must be addressed proactively. McAfee is proud to embed our technology into Xerox devices to protect against even the most advanced adversaries.”

Xerox is a sponsor of the McAfee MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit. The company will demonstrate its leadership in device and network security, in partnership with McAfee, in booth 205. Johnson and Beek’s speaking session is 2:30-3:20 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Xerox is also a sponsor of the McAfee MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit in Amsterdam, Nov. 28-29.

On March 29, 2017, Xerox launched 29 ConnectKey-enabled printers and multifunction deviceswith simple and secure on-the-go capabilities, cloud connectivity, and access to productivity boosting features and apps that transform traditional printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants. The family of products includes a variety of sizes, speeds and capabilities to match the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses as well as large enterprises, with a consistent user experience across the portfolio.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is an $11 billion technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. Our expertise is more important than ever as customers of all sizes look to improve productivity, maximize profitability and increase satisfaction. We do this for small and mid-size businesses, large enterprises, governments, graphic communications providers, and for our partners who serve them.

We understand what’s at the heart of work – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the increasingly complex world of paper and digital. Office and mobile. Personal and social. Every day across the globe – in more than 160 countries – our technology, software and people successfully navigate those intersections. We automate, personalize, package, analyze and secure information to keep our customers moving at an accelerated pace.