Poet Highlights the Importance of Socially Engaged Art

An article published in March 2017 of the Detroit News reported a homeless population of over two thousand individuals out of Detroit’s population of over six hundred thousand. A good number of homeless individuals are veterans. Earnest Navar Williams confronts these hard realities and more in A Poet’s Diary 1.

Dean Zeviar known as Earnest Navar Williams lived with veterans in a homeless shelter for some time. The experience gave him a lot of perspective, which resulted in a change on his overall world view. It inspired him to write poetry that exposes the social realities of our time.

A Poet’s Diary 1 opens up the eyes of readers to the inconvenient facts of humane living conditions—or the lack thereof. Poems like “The Vagabond Was Smoking” and “People Wonder Why My Eyes Are Red” paint vivid pictures of pain and suffering. In spite of all this, Navar holds on to hope for mankind and shares this hope in pieces that value human resilience and grit, such as in “It Does Not Stop Me from Being Happy” and “The Chosen Ones.”

The book was featured at LitFire Publishing’s booth during the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, the country’s largest independent book fair. The event, which was held at East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia, ran from September 1 to 3.





A Poet’s Diary 1

Written by Earnest Navar Williams

About the Author

Earnest Navar Williams is a poet and freelance publisher. He is part of the Michigan Writers group. His book, A Poet’s Diary 1, was inspired by his stay in a veteran’s homeless shelter.