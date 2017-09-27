Pursuing Purpose: Poet Laureate’s Journey in Poetry and Prose

“Radomir Vojtech Luza takes us [to] a journey through cities he has visited . . . The view from his eyes is raw, sometimes cutting, with a dash of romance,”

Poet Laureate of North Hollywood and Pushcart Prize nominee Radomir Vojtech Luza reflects on the meaning of living and explores the human condition in his latest book, Eros of Angels: A Collection of Poetry and Prose.

Luza, born in Vienna, Austria, credits his parents, Radomir Sr. and Libuse Podhraska, for his passion for the arts. This passion has brought him to pursue his career as a poet. In his latest book, Eros of Angels, he compiles original poetry and prose that follows his journey from Vienna to the United States, where he experienced “homelessness, hunger, humility, and torture wandering the streets of Los Angeles.” Through every piece, Luza reveals his story and the purpose that drove him to be where he is now.

“Radomir Vojtech Luza takes us [to] a journey through cities he has visited . . . The view from his eyes is raw, sometimes cutting, with a dash of romance,” says Amazon customer, Beverly Collins.

Eros of Angels was exhibited at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, held from September 1 to 3 at East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia.





Eros of Angels

A Collection of Poetry and Prose

Written by Radomir Vojtech Luza

Paperback | $27.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Radomir Vojtech Luza is an accomplished poet and author. His works were featured in several publications, including the Boston Globe, Papyrus, Cultural Weekly, and Altadena Poetry Review. Appointed as the Poet Laureate of North Hollywood, California, he has published several poetry collections, including New York Nadir, Windy City Songs, Tale of Two Towns, and Starving Swallows. To learn more about Radomir’s work, visit www.erosofangels.com.