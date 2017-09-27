Ordóñez ready for Blancpain final round in Barcelona

Motul Team RJN’s Lucas Ordóñez is eagerly awaiting the chance to race on home soil this weekend as the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup completes 2017 with a round at the home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ordóñez, the inaugural Nissan PlayStation GT Academy winner, will compete for Nissan in Spain for only the second time when he lines up with regular teammates Alex Buncombe (UK) and Katsumasa Chiyo (Japan) aboard the No. 23 Motul Team RJN Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

“After many years of racing for Nissan, I have never had the chance to do a Blancpain Endurance race at home in Spain, so this weekend will be very special for me,” said Ordóñez. “Racing at Barcelona with the Spanish crowd and my family and friends on site will be brilliant. I am really looking forward to it. Barcelona is quite a fast track, which should suit the GT-R, but the last sector is very tight and could be a challenge for us. It has slow chicanes and slow hairpins which is not what we prefer. We have to work hard, and this is the last race of the season so we would love to finish on the podium again like we did at the last race in 2016 at the Nurburgring.”

Also chasing podium success will be the No. 22 Motul Team RJN entry of Matt Parry, Struan Moore and Australian GT Academy winner Matt Simmons.

This weekend’s action will be live streamed for fans around the world on NISMO.tv on YouTube.

NISMO Calendar

September 30-October 1

Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

October 7-8

Super GT, Chang International Circuit, Thailand

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, GA, USA

