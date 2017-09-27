Enthralling Book Brings Out the Best and the Worst of the American Civil War

“J. Arthur Moore has written a very touching and compelling story about a young boy whose life is torn apart by the American Civil War. . . . but also about the strength and power of forgiveness,”

J. Arthur Moore, former member of the naval reserve and a retired teacher, describes how a very young boy took part in the American Civil War in Blake’s Story, Revenge and Forgiveness (Second Edition).

With the help of his great-grandson, Bryson B. Brodzinski, in creating the plot and with the photographs, J. Arthur Moore creates a story of a young boy who sets out to avenge his father’s death during the war. Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, Blake Bradford finds himself rescued and cared for by one of his enemies when he fell wounded in battle. Finding friendship with the enemy amidst the horrors of war, he no longer wants to kill the Yanks, but just go home.

“J. Arthur Moore has written a very touching and compelling story about a young boy whose life is torn apart by the American Civil War. . . . but also about the strength and power of forgiveness,” says Emily-Jane Hills Orford, award-winning author.

Blake’s Story, Revenge and Forgiveness was featured during the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival last September 1 to 3.





About the Author

J. Arthur Moore is a graduate of West Chester State College, now West Chester University. He joined the navy and was assigned in Norfolk, Virginia. Following his discharge from the military, he moved to Coatesville, Pennsylvania; began his forty-two-year teaching career; married; and brought his new family to live in a three-hundred-year-old farmhouse. Now retired, he spends his time with family and friends, his model railroad, photography, and writing.