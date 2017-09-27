Accenture, Microsoft and Avanade expand strategic alliance to offer advanced cybersecurity solutions

Accenture (NYSE “ACN”), Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq “MSFT”) and Avanade are collaborating through a multiyear, multimillion-dollar agreement to develop, integrate and bring to market enhanced cyberdefense solutions to help clients better detect, investigate and respond to cyberthreats. The collaboration extends the companies’ longstanding strategic relationship, which began in 2000.

“C-suite executives are facing a critical challenge in justifying huge cybersecurity investments that are failing to be as effective as envisioned,” said Kelly Bissell, managing director of Accenture Security. “The expanded collaboration brings together Accenture’s deep cybersecurity, industry and digital business transformation expertise, Microsoft’s innovative technology platforms and services as well as Avanade’s focus on digital innovation in the Microsoft ecosystem to address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges. Together, we will move the market forward and help clients more effectively manage and guard against the full spectrum of cybersecurity threats.”

According to the Accenture Security Index, more than 70 percent of organizations globally cannot identify and fully protect their corporate high-value assets. And the associated costs of cyberattacks are having a growing financial impact on businesses. In 2017, the average cost of cybercrime for each organization climbed to $11.7 million, a 23 percent increase from last year, according to a new study by Accenture and the Ponemon Institute.

“Our joint customers expect us to provide the best options in strategic planning, technology and execution to accelerate their secure digital transformation,” said Ann Johnson, Microsoft worldwide vice president, Enterprise and Cybersecurity. “By extending our longstanding strategic alliance, we bring together Microsoft’s extensive cybersecurity capabilities and services with Accenture’s managed security services and Avanade’s implementation expertise to ensure access to customized and comprehensive defenses, continuous monitoring and specialized cyberskills that protect enterprises throughout their journey.”

The cyberdefense offerings will be infused with joint threat intelligence and initially span three core areas:

Managed security operations. Enhancing existing Accenture-managed security services with integration to the latest Microsoft security products and services to monitor, detect and quickly respond to security breaches in a comprehensive, agile manner — targeted for cloud, hybrid and on-premises systems.

Enhancing existing Accenture-managed security services with integration to the latest Microsoft security products and services to monitor, detect and quickly respond to security breaches in a comprehensive, agile manner — targeted for cloud, hybrid and on-premises systems. Incident response support. A joint, global and collaborative teaming approach leveraging tools and integrated processes to help clients return to normal operations after a significant security breach.

A joint, global and collaborative teaming approach leveraging tools and integrated processes to help clients return to normal operations after a significant security breach. Integrated threat hunting. Leverages the incident response experience of the three companies to actively locate breaches not previously known.

“In a world of persistent cyberthreats, it’s more critical than ever to have the right strategy and technology in a place to get secure — and stay secure,” said Chris Miller, chief technology innovation officer, Avanade. “Built on the strength of Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft, these new cybersecurity offerings will ensure that we are helping our joint clients defend against and address the most advanced threats, while empowering them to innovate forward and operate fully and confidently in a digital world.”

