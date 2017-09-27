Capturing America’s Muted Beauty

The beauty of America has been photographed and documented countless times, but Steiner’s book is special in its own way, focusing on less prominent nooks and crannies of the continent. The photobook is monochromatic, highlighting some unusual parts of different states, invoking feelings of tranquility and nostalgia.

A famous photojournalist once said that while photographing people in color captures their clothes, photographing people in black and white captures their souls. Physician and photographer Nicholas Steiner showcases his works of art that depict the nostalgic and quiet beauty of America while capturing its soul in a series of photographs in his book, America in Black & White.

Other than making people appreciate aesthetics and beauty, one of the most important purposes of art is to move and inspire people. A retired medical internist and photographer, Steiner combines profession and passion in his photobook. An octogenarian, Steiner has been a passionate photographer since the age of fifteen. Included in this book are pictures from Maine and New Mexico taken during brief but memorable visits there years ago.

The beauty of America has been photographed and documented countless times, but Steiner’s book is special in its own way, focusing on less prominent nooks and crannies of the continent. The photobook is monochromatic, highlighting some unusual parts of different states, invoking feelings of tranquility and nostalgia.

America in Black & White was featured by LitFire Publishing at the AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017, the largest independent book festival in the country. The event ran from September 1 to 3, at the East Court Square in Decatur, Georgia.





America in Black & White

Photographs by Nicholas V. Steiner

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Nicholas V. Steiner is a retired internist, photographer, and author. He published a collection of photography books entitled Through My Lens, a memoir entitled Lifeline, and a book on surviving Stage IV cancer entitled, Unforeseen Consequences: A Physician’s Personal Triumph over Advanced Melanoma.