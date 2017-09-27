Multidisciplinary design expert Nick Suslak brings his expertise to Sydney

"One of our distinguishing strengths at Arup is the range of skills and disciplines we can apply to any project."

Multidisciplinary design expert, Nick Suslak has settled in Sydney, bringing his global experience in major transport related developments to the Australian market for the first time.

Since joining Arup in 1984, Nick spent 20 years in London as an architect with Arup Associates working in integrated, multidisciplinary teams, followed by another 13 years leading design teams on projects in North America, Europe and the Middle East. His time with the firm has seen him work on the design and delivery of major architectural and urban design projects from feasibility studies through to construction completion.

“One of our distinguishing strengths at Arup is the range of skills and disciplines we can apply to any project. The value of this is not just in the length of the list, but in our ability to bring these skills together to deliver integrated design solutions. I’m looking forward to working with the team in Sydney to bring this philosophy to life on a number of key, city-shaping projects.” Nick Suslak

Nick is committed to approaching projects and design challenges holistically which allows him to deliver best value solutions for complex, multidisciplinary projects. He has applied this approach recently to a number of railway and aviation projects including the Riyadh Metro, Fulton Center in New York, Kuwait Airport and Dublin Airport.

“Nick brings significant transport buildings experience to what is a growing market in Australia. We’re thrilled to have him on board, bringing his global knowledge and network to support us here in Sydney.” Andrew Pettifer

Nick will sit in the Buildings team in Sydney where he’ll lean on his knowledge of multidisciplinary transport related developments to deliver major station, over-station and airport projects. As Design Team Director Nick will be responsible for integrating teams and aligning client objectives with quality of work, budgets and delivery timelines.