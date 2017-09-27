Hilton Appoints Raymond E. Mabus, Jr. And Zhang Ling to Board of Directors

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) announced the appointment of Raymond E. Mabus, Jr., and Zhang Ling to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Mabus, an independent director, and Mr. Zhang were nominated for election by HNA Group following the tourism leader’s strategic investment in Hilton.

“We welcome the addition of Raymond and Ling to the Hilton board,” said Jonathan D. Gray, chairman of Hilton’s board of directors. “Their public and private sector experience globally will provide unique insight as the company looks for new ways to expand and also enhance the customer journey.”

Mr. Mabus brings significant public sector experience to the Hilton board, having served as the 75th United States Secretary of the Navy from 2009-2017. He was the United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 1994-1996, the 60th Governor of Mississippi from 1988-1992, and Auditor of the State of Mississippi from 1984-1988. In the private sector, Mr. Mabus served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Foamex International, and a member of the board of directors of Enersys. He currently serves on the board of directors of Dana Incorporated.

Mr. Zhang is currently CEO (Duty) of HNA Group and Executive Vice Chairman of HNA Group (International) Co., Ltd. Having joined HNA Group in 2000, Mr. Zhang has held a number of senior leadership positions within the company, including Chairman and CEO of HNA Tourism (Holding) Group Co., Executive Chairman of HNA Aviation Group, Chairman of HNA Aviation Group, and Chairman of HNA Caissa Travelling Group. From 2011-2013, Mr. Zhang served as the Vice Chairman of HNA Group International Headquarters (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. He has been a member of HNA Group’s board of directors since 2013.

