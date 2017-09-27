Book Imparts Wisdom of the Elderly to Today’s Youth

Readers of Wrinkled Wisdom will find a wealth of inspiration, lessons, and hours of entertainment in Searles’s 248-paged collection of quotations.

Attorney-turned-author Robert L. Searles Jr. has compiled 333 quotations from the most well-known and well-loved personalities aged 55 and up in Wrinkled Wisdom: A Collection of Observations from Senior Citizens throughout the Ages.

For Robert Searles, the elderly have a unique type of wisdom that only comes with age. In Wrinkled Wisdom, he taps into the wealth of wise, humorous, and candid words of those who have lived long, rich lives, particularly those who lived through some of world’s most significant events. Containing priceless nuggets of insight from Theodore Roosevelt to Frank Sinatra, Salvador Dali, Margaret Mead, Hannah Arendt, and many more, Wrinkled Wisdom immortalizes the wisdom of historical figures for the new generation.

The collection was exhibited at LitFire’s booth at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3. The event, which attracts over eighty thousand guests every year, took place at Decatur Square in downtown Decatur, Georgia.





Wrinkled Wisdom: A Collection of Observation from Senior Citizens throughout the Ages

Written by Robert L. Searles Jr.

About the Author

Robert L. Searles Jr. has been many things, including a tax accountant, a financial consultant, and an estate-planning attorney. Robert graduated with a degree in history at Middlebury College, earned his law degree at William Mitchell College of Law, and got his masters of law in taxation at Boston University School of Law.