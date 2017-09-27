Online Winners Head Down Under – Aussie Millions Satellites Begin at Intertops & Juicy Stakes This Week

Online satellite tournament winners at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes will be competing in the AU$1,000,000 Aussie Millions GTD NL Hold’em opening event.



Daily satellite tournaments continue until October 8th when the champion will win an AU$3500 prize package that includes AU$1150 buy-in for the AU$1,000,000 GTD NL Hold’em opening event on January 21st. They’ll also win four nights accommodation in Melbourne and cash for travel expenses.



Step 1 tourneys with just a $3 buy-in are held at both online poker rooms every six hours until October 7th. Players can win their way from Step 1 to the Final or buy-in at any stage. Just before the Final on October 8th, there will be a $1 Last Chance tournament awarding one last seat at the Final Table.



Since it began in 1998, the Aussie Millions has grown into one of the biggest stops on the international poker circuit. It attracts top players from all over the world and is a “must attend” for both recreational and professional players.



Players can register for Aussie Millions Satellites under the Tournaments tab in the poker software at either poker room.



AUSSIE MILLIONS: SATELLITE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Step 1 $3+$0.30

1 ticket for Step 2 awarded

Daily, every six hours, until October 7, 2017 -- 2pm, 8pm, 2am & 8am Easter

Step 2 $10+$1

1 ticket for Final awarded

Daily until October 7, 2017 -- 4pm & 9pm Easter

Last Chance Wild West Satellite $1+$0.10

1 ticket for Final awarded

Sunday, October 8, 2017 -- 1pm Eastern

Final $100+$10

$3,500 PRIZE Package awarded

Sunday, October 8, 2017 -- 5pm Eastern

Intertops players will find further information at https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promotions/tournaments. Details are also available at Juicy Stakes at https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions.



Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world.



