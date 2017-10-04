Prolific French Author Pens Not-So-Common Love Story

For readers who like their romance novels to feature an unusual storyline and theme, they should pick Havel’s Brooks (Publibook). This is not just another love story.



Brooks, for one, is a love story of three people, who are all main characters of the story: two women and one man; two university students and another person. The most noteworthy of the three is Siobhan, who can predict the future and talk to spirits. She shares a romance with Anthony, who is also in love with Cynthia, who seduces him as the story progresses.



Havel makes his characters endearing by describing them in their own universe without regard for their differences, which helps set the characters apart from the others and make the story more engrossing to readers. Moreover, Brooks is not a mushy romance tale as it features a strong aspect of pagan mythology and the storyline tackles humane topics.



Readers have praised Brooks for the “opulence of its language”, the clarity of the text, and the beautiful description of nature (the story occurs in the developing parts of Ontario, Canada where Havel currently resides). They also love the chemistry between Siobhan and Anthony, which pairing makes the novel suitable for a motion picture or TV series adaption.



Havel’s Brooks will give readers an incredible reading experience they would never get from conventional love stories. The book will be displayed at the upcoming Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will be held on October 11-15, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.





Brooks

Written by Jean Eugene Havel

Published by Publibook

Published date: 2002

Paperback price: 22 Euros



About the Author



Jean Eugene Havel is the author of a dozen of books written in French, a number of which have been translated into second and third languages. Havel holds a doctorate from the oldest university of Paris, the Sorbonne, and has spent much of later adulthood living and teaching in Ontario, Canada.