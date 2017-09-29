Saving Skippy: A Story of Rescue and a Family’s Love

“Anybody will find this book specially touching and heartwarming, whether one is a pet lover or not.” “Saving One Dog Will Not Change The World… But For That One Dog… The World Will Be Forever Changed!”

The book Skippy… A Children’s Book for Adults: Please Take Me Home! by Jeff Callaway tells the heart-warming story of a homeless little puppy named Skippy. With only one week to live, Skippy’s adoption was his only chance to live. With this in mind, Skippy’s adoption process was undertaken; however, it does not come easy.

Inspired by the author’s first pet, Skippy, the book follows Skippy’s journey from being alone and lonely in a shelter to finally being a gleeful special member of a family. The long, stressful and tough process of Skippy’s adoption journey is thoughtfully written, from his discovery in the shelter to his glorious placement in his new home.

Skippy’s adorable story will definitely melt the hearts of the readers, whether pet lovers or not. The book sparks the message of hope and the power of a family’s love for their pet, a valued member of the family. The book is highly recommended for readers, young or young at heart, looking for a touching read and one that will make anyone smile and love animals even more.

Skippy… A Children’s Book for Adults: Please Take Me Home! by Jeff Callaway is one of the many enticing and touching reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.

Skippy… A Children’s Book for Adults: Please Take Me Home!

Written by: Jeff Callaway

Published by: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: January 14, 2017

Paperback price: $6.95

About the Author:

Jeff Callaway was raised by a single mother and several foster families. He has Master’s degrees in business and education which is where many of his careers were built upon. He is a loving husband, a doting father to two daughters and a proud “Papa” to four granddaughters and two grandsons. He has also recently published another Skippy book, Skippy… A Children’s Book for Adults: A Home And A Family !!! Jeff Callaway is currently living in Lake Arrowhead, California with his wife Becky and his best friend, Skippy.