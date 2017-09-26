Navigating Life Amid Grief and Loss

The death of a loved one is an inevitable event and a difficult situation to deal with. In Jada D. L. Hodgson’s A View from the Fog: A Story of Grief and Loss, and Faith and Hope, the author sends a message of encouragement and comfort for such a difficult time.



Jada Hodgson shares her journey through life after her parents’ accidental death. She views herself walking in the heavy fog of grief and loss. She describes how the experience made her understand life on a deeper level. She eventually finds acceptance through God’s love and the support of her friends.



“My book, A View from the Fog, is an attempt not to answer the unanswerable questions but to share my journey. It sometimes helps to see we are not alone,” writes Jada Hodgson via her blog.



“There is no way I can write about how it touched my heart. And I will read it again,” says Toni, an Amazon customer who gave the book a five-star rating. “Very insightful. Good for many areas of grieving in our lives.”



A View from the Fog is a memoir that helps readers understand the struggles of people who are going through grief and loss. The author ultimately desires to give hope and comfort to everyone who is walking through the fog. The book is available in selected online bookstores.





A View from the Fog: A Story of Grief and Loss, and Faith and Hope

Written by Jada D. L. Hodgson

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $11.95

Hardcover | $28.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Jada D. L. Hodgson is a Certified Lay Minister in the United Methodist Church. She is also working as an elder law attorney in her area of residence in LaCygne, Kansas.



More information about the author and her work is available on her website, www.viewfromthefog.wordpress.com.