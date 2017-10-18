Author Offers an Approach to Bridge the Gap Between Mathematics and Reality.

For too many students and adults, in too many schools, communities and countries, mathematical knowledge is perceived as facts and rules essentially imposed from the outside, something students have no choice but to accept unquestioningly. In Teaching to Intuition, Edric Cane makes a compelling case that it doesn’t have to be so, that math can be discovered and allowed to grow as an echo of truths and of mental requirements that are already theirs. This allows students to give their willing allegiance to the truths of mathematics.

In this perspective, teaching is finding ways to promote that discovery. In particular, it may imply more questions than statements. Questions help students reflect on their own experience of reality and become conscious of the logical requirements of their mind. The brain then builds on that acquiescence and welcomes the new as an extension of what is already known. The more successful teaching might leave some students convinced that they have not learned anything new. The more perceptive students may exclaim: “Wow! It makes sense. I didn’t know it was so simple.”

Commenting on the approach presented in Teaching to Intuition, one critic noted that it came “pretty close to a paradigm shift.” A NASA mathematician felt “it could make a huge difference in how students could learn and enjoy math” and reflected that the examples, although all taken from elementary mathematics, illustrated an approach valid and needed at all levels of mathematical thinking. A 7th grade teacher saw the impact on students as “astonishing and dramatic.”

Teaching to Intuition is written for teachers who want to reflect on their craft and who recognize that, however good a job is achieved with many students, too many students are left behind, too many fall on the wrong side of the achievement gap, too many leave with a mass of knowledge but little ability to apply it creatively to the diversity of challenges encountered in real life.

About the Author

Edric Cane has a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan and spent two years as a Besse Scholar at Saint Antony’s College (Oxford University, England). He taught math at a school with 95 percent minorities in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Other teaching posts were in Europe, Africa, Oberlin College in Ohio and Occidental College in Los Angeles. He now lives near Sacramento, California. The originality of Teaching to Intuition reflects to some degree the variety of his experiences and interests. He also wrote the books Making Friends with Numbers and Grow your Brain.