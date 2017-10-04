New Book Reflects upon the Inborn Wisdom of Children

“Wisdom at Play” reminds readers that children give us much to learn about learning. Author Juliana McIntyre Fenn’s experience as a child, an artist, the Founder and Head of a children’s school, a mother and a grandmother has convinced her that within the Wisdom of children we will find the key to a fruitful adult life.

The book conveys that there is a spiritual dynamic at work during successive stages of child’s early life. Children reveal their spirit of creativity while engaged in their daily activities. It is essential that they recognize it, build on it and share it as they grow up if they are to become adults who contribute meaningfully to our society and the world. Juliana’s rich experience and authority in her field adds credibility to her observations. Passages from children’s letters, poetry and conversations in addition to the author’s own reflections and scriptural references enrich this ground-breaking approach to life.

“Wisdom at Play” will be a valuable key to personal transformation as it reiterates God’s message: pay attention to children! The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11 will grant readers the opportunity to acquire this book and many great literary selections.



Wisdom at Play

Written by Juliana McIntyre Fenn

Published by WestBow Press

Published date June 14, 2013

Paperback price: $34.18



About the author

Juliana McIntyre Fenn was born in Princeton, New Jersey, where she lives with her husband, Richard Fenn. She gives thanks for a life rich in resources: family, church, friends, and colleagues. Experiences of the environment, education, travel, the arts, two marriages, children, and grandchildren have contributed greatly to this book.