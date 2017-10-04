Author brings to life a fun fairy story while boosting important lessons

Believe in yourself and you will find the strength to carry on.

Katie’s Secret tells the story of a little fairy who has a secret she wants to share with her close friend, Margie. Her feelings are hurt when her friend takes her secret for granted and laughs. To burn off some steam, Katie decides to go for a walk and look for someone who will take her secret seriously.

This story teaches valuable lessons that will benefit children early on. It focuses on friendship, forgiveness, and self-worth. It also emphasizes the importance of accepting people as they are and upholding the dignity of each person.

Katie’s Secret does well to draw children into the story by fostering imagination and empathy. Children can relate easily to the characters and draw strength from Katie’s belief in herself. Children will walk alongside Katie as she works through lifelike struggles. The colorful and expressive illustrations lend much charm to an already delightful reading experience.

Katie’s Secret is a fun and entertaining book for children of all ages. It is highly recommended to those who are young at heart.

Katie’s Secret is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017.

Katie’s Secret

Written by: Bridgette Bannick

Published by: Dorrance Publishing

Published date: October 26, 2010

Paperback price: $20.00

About the author

Bridgette Bannick is a professional dabbler from western Montana. She wrote Katie’s Secret in the seventh grade. When she is not trying to decipher the works of St. Thomas Aquinas, you can find her writing letters, constructing jigsaw puzzles, and ensuring her cookie jar is never empty. This is her first book.