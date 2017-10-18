Memoir Gives a Whole New Meaning of Being an Adopted Child

Feathers in the Wind is an autobiography written by Sonia Pighin. It revolves around her life living under the roof of the people she thought were her biological parents. She was abused and was treated like a slave. Despite all the sufferings she has gone through, she still puts up a brave front. Whenever her mother abused her, she always remained kind. Though there were times that she wanted to run away so bad, she felt bad about disappointing her adoptive father.

The author busied herself with poetry to drown her negative experience with her adoptive mother. Time passed when she learns that she is adopted. This gave her courage to stand up and search for her biological mother.

The autobiography is a truly touching piece of literature that highlights the domestic abuse some adopted children experienced at the hands of their adoptive parents. Feathers in the Wind is the book that will give the readers hope into not giving up on their dreams and not letting the negativity of other people get to them.

Feathers in the Wind was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017. Grab a copy today!

Feathers in the Wind

Written by: Sonia Pighin

Published by : Xlibris Corp.

Published date: March 23, 2009

Paperback price: $15.99

About the author

The author, Sonia Pighin, was adopted into the United States by an American family at the age of two. She is forty-three years old right now and is residing in New Jersey with her youngest daughter. Her eldest child is in college, while her middle child lives in Texas with her father. The author enjoys watching sunsets and sunrises, especially in Florida. She loves writing poetry. During summer, she finds dipping her feet in cold springs very refreshing. She also loves to cook, with homemade chicken pot pies her specialty.