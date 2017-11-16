Health Guide Reveals the Best Foods for the Eyes

A few years ago Alan N. McClain was told by his eye doctor that he had drusen (waste compounds that look like bright gold flecks) on the retinas of his eyes. He was then referred to a retina specialist, who showed him the bright gold flecks all around the macula (the part of the retina that enables sharp focus and clear vision). Upon learning that he could suffer from age-related macular degeneration (ARMD), he acted immediately to repair his vision.



He successfully did so, and now he reveals his secrets in his total health guide How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too! One key factor that led to his eye health success story is diet and nutrition. He developed a diet of delicious and healthy natural foods that provide natural vitamins and are rich in antioxidants. In fact, the author devotes three chapters of his book to the discussion of foods.



Chapter 8 (“The Most Healthy Foods For Your Eyes, And Foods To Avoid”) enumerates the foods one should eat – and not eat – at different mealtimes. The list includes a variety of berries, mixed nuts, fruits, vegetables, some meats, juices, and other plant products (like sunflower seed kernels, and ground flaxseed). He also recommends coffee, which is a main source of antioxidants, but tells coffee lovers to skip the milk, cream, and sugar to prevent dental cavities, and to drink water afterward to minimize brown stains. In Chapter 9 (“Foods That Are Best”) the author explains why these foods are the healthiest choices for the eyes.



What are the foods to avoid? The author mentions processed foods, raisins, pastries, artificial coffee creamers, dairy products, white bread, GMO foods, char-broiled meats, fast foods, sodas, and some seafood products, among others. Chapter 10 (“Foods to Avoid”) details how these foods contribute to eye disease and poor health.



There is no other health guide that gives so much emphasis on foods in simple and easy-to-understand language other than How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too! The author hopes that readers will apply the tips and follow the recommendations he shares in his book.



This health guide was displayed at the recently concluded 2017 American Association of School Librarians held November 9, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ. Readers can purchase the book at Amazon or on the author’s website at http://www.beatmaculardegeneration.com/



How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!

Written by Alan N. McClain

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date August 19, 2015

Paperback price: $19.99



About the author

Alan N. McClain is a paralegal and a former management systems analyst in some of America’s most famous computer and aviation companies, having written many original management operating manuals spanning over 15 years, which led to his work as a traveling auditor and consultant. His wide experience in so many fields led to the devoted research invested in this book and the ways to avoid macular degeneration and beat it in the early stages.