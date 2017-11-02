Health Guide Extols the Importance of Vitamins and Food Supplements

Alan N. McClain is not one to quickly dismiss the benefits of vitamins and supplements. A few years ago, an eye examination revealed he had early-stage age-related macular degeneration (ARMD), an eye disease that, when neglected, could lead to blurry vision in the center of a person’s view that will prevent him/her from performing visual tasks, such as reading, driving, recognizing faces, and using a computer. The author was able to save his vision by practicing a daily health regimen, which includes taking the right vitamins and minerals.



In his revolutionary health guide How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too! (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2015), the author explains why we need vitamin and mineral supplements. Today’s foods give less of the vitamins and minerals necessary to meet daily special needs and, moreover, to prevent vision loss. The soil is no longer rich in nutrients, and food crops now lack essential vitamins and minerals.



Supplemental vitamins, when taken with delicious and healthful natural foods, improve eyesight and build sharper vision, boost energy, and promote a happy, positive attitude and tone of voice. The author extols the health benefits of B-vitamins, which help build enthusiasm and overcome vitamin deficiencies and depression.



The author devotes a chapter to vitamin and mineral supplements. Not only does he tell what these vitamins and minerals are, but he also explains what benefits they bring to the body and shares tips and recommendations on how and when to take them (with meals, of course). He also lists the natural detoxifiers that readers should include in their daily health regimen.



The author also warns readers against consuming large amounts of supplemental vitamins and minerals. He advises readers not to take “mega doses” beyond the minimum amounts he recommends. He recommends a one-day weekly break from taking vitamins, to allow the body to rest, and he reminds readers to read the labels.



How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!

Written by Alan N. McClain

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date August 19, 2015

Paperback price: $19.99



About the author

Alan N. McClain is a paralegal and a former management systems analyst in some of America’s most famous computer and aviation companies, having written many original management operating manuals spanning over 15 years, which led to his work as a traveling auditor and consultant. His wide experience in so many fields led to the devoted research invested in this book and the ways to beat macular degeneration in the early stages.