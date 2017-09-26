Yoga Can Help Curb Suspension In Early Childhood Learning Centers

Hundreds of children are being kicked out of pre-schools nationwide, and in California Assembly Member Rubio has written a bill that would prohibit expulsion in state preschool programs without due process of law.

One reason why expulsion rates are at an all-time high is that teachers are not necessarily trained to manage children who behave differently from the rest of the group. In addition, since it is not mandatory for children to be in pre-school, it is easier to expel them.

According to nationally recognized children’s yoga expert Teresa Anne Power, suspension and/or expulsion of preschoolers for bad behavior is not solving the underlying problem. She asserts that “early support and resources, such as simple yoga poses and mindfulness, are essential to prevent bad behavior and assure that kids get the help they need in the early childhood setting.”

Power has developed a yoga program that is fun for young kids, and builds their listening skills as well as their focus and concentration, while helping them to be calm and relaxed at the same time.

In addition to her bestselling and award-winning ABCs of Yoga for Kids product line, Power is also the founder of Kids’ Yoga Day and World Yoga Power, a non-profit organization which betters the lives of those in at-risk communities by empowering them with the daily practice of yoga.

For more information, as well as special teacher discount rates, go to abcyogaforkids.com.