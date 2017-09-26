Children’s Author Makes Successful Debut into Mystery Thriller

Mae Kidman Aldous has ventured into the genre of mystery and intrigue. She has created an exciting thriller where she takes the perfect opportunity to provide page-turning anticipation for the reader. Her first novel Over the Edge (LifeRich Publishing, 2013) attests to that.



The author’s debut into mystery and suspense is a success given the 5-star reviews her novel has received on Amazon. Over the Edge is more than just an enjoyable story – it’s a thriller fans can’t put down and would read again. The characters in this book are charming and well-developed. The plot is not only well-written but also filled with suspense, which helps to sustain the excitement for the readers.



The plot of Over the Edge revolves around a plea for justice. Cari Jansen and her fiancé Michael Rivers are pursued and harassed by an unknown motorist while they drive along a windy, dangerous mountain road. The aggressive driver in pursuit forces their car off the road and down the mountain, which leads to Michael’s death. As Cari struggles back up the mountain she hears her fiancés voice from the other side expressing his love and urging her to seek justice for him. Michael fears for Cari’s safety as he is unsure who the intended victim really is and warns her to be careful of the people she trusts.



What challenges lie ahead for Cari? Will she succeed in obtaining justice for her late fiancé? Who is responsible for their accident (and Michael’s tragic death)? Thriller fans should follow Cari, who discovers the road to justice is far more dangerous than the road she has traveled with her fiancé.



What makes Aldous’ Over the Edge appealing? Purchase this thriller at Amazon or Barnes and Noble and you will find out what makes it a great read.





About the Author

Mae Kidman Aldous, author of several published children’s stories, wrote her very first novel. She was born and raised in the mountains of northern Utah. She and her husband moved for a time to central Virginia and then to North Carolina , where she currently resides in Concord. They have four children, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

