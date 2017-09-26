EMSL Cinnaminson Earns Accreditation for Lead in Drinking Water in Massachusetts

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its corporate headquarters laboratory located in Cinnaminson, New Jersey is now certified by the State of Massachusetts’ Department of Environmental Protection for testing lead in drinking water by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) method 200.8 per the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).

According to the Drinking Water Research Foundation (DWRF), the most common way that lead gets into water is through the corrosion of pipes and from fixtures with lead solder. Lead can be introduced into water when the water sits too long in leaded pipes, which can then unknowingly be consumed. Since lead in drinking water cannot be detected through scent, sight or taste, the only way to confirm its presence is through proper analysis.

The Cinnaminson Environmental Chemistry Department continues to expand its instrumentation and testing capabilities to better serve EMSL Analytical, Inc. clients. The laboratory was already accredited by the State of Massachusetts for asbestos in drinking water and added this new testing parameter to help identify potentially toxic materials in drinking water samples.

EMSL’s Cinnaminson, NJ laboratory is now certified to provide the following analysis in Massachusetts: Asbestos PCM, Asbestos PLM, Asbestos TEM, Asbestos in Drinking Water, Lead in Drinking Water, Cryptosporidium in Drinking Water, Gross Alpha, Gross Beta, Radium – 226, Radium – 228, Tritium, and Uranium in Drinking Water as well as Radon. EMSL is also accredited for several metals, organic and inorganic analytes in non-potable water.

“Our corporate headquarters holds the most accreditations in EMSL’s network of laboratories,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “With over 100 certifications from different state, federal and other accrediting agencies, EMSL Cinnaminson is always working to maintain the most diverse and up-to-date accreditations to better serve our clients throughout the United States and Canada.”

Some of the accreditations EMSL holds are from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA-LAP, LLC) and the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). EMSL is registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC). Visit www.EMSL.com to see a list of our qualifications and state-specific accreditations.

EMSL also offers a FHA / VA Water Test Kit that can identify lead, total coliforms, E. coli, nitrate, nitrite and turbidity in drinking water. For more information, please visit www.WaterTestKitEMSL.com. For more information about EMSL’s testing services and sampling supplies, please visit our website or contact our Customer Service Center at (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.